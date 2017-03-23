TITLE Boxing Club Plans for Expansion in Atlanta
With a solid business model that makes owning and operating a club easy and profitable, combined with an unmatched boxing and kickboxing workout that change members emotionally and physically, TITLE Boxing Club continues to edge out the competition. The franchise opportunity offers investors a solid ROI, recurring revenue streams, and the potential for long-term growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Rakestraw Helms (Jan '16)
|Mar 17
|reality
|4
|Add Your Business Listing and weebsite (Sep '14)
|Mar 15
|wra10
|7
|Gay Meet Up (May '15)
|Mar 14
|Tim
|4
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|Mar 11
|Will Dockery
|4
|searching
|Mar 5
|Tater
|5
|Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of ant...
|Mar 3
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Man accused of having sex with goat in west Geo... (Aug '16)
|Feb 28
|David
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC