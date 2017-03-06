Police: Acworth Subway employee shot ...

Police: Acworth Subway employee shot would-be robber

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: MDJonline.com

A man who attempted to rob a Subway in Acworth at gunpoint Monday morning got more than he bargained for when an employee fought back and shot him in the chest, according to Acworth police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennesaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
searching Sun Tater 5
News Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of ant... Mar 3 Trump is Winning 1
News Man accused of having sex with goat in west Geo... (Aug '16) Feb 28 David 5
Does anyone know her Feb 27 Pepboys 1
Bethany Place (Oct '12) Feb 26 Mom of ex-cult me... 430
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw Feb 21 Diane 1
News Walker School's Latin Club celebrates Valentine... Feb 20 Trump is the man 1
See all Kennesaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennesaw Forum Now

Kennesaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennesaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Kennesaw, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC