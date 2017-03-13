Penn State QB recruit talks about pus...

Penn State QB recruit talks about push from Alabama; underdogs try to impress at Pro Day, and more

Today's Penn State football news headlines feature another push from an SEC program for 2018 quarterback recruit Justin Fields and plenty of coverage from the Nittany Lions' Pro Day in State College. Fields, a four-star prospect from Kennesaw, Ga., is getting more and more attention, both from national recruiting services and high-profile programs in his own backyard.

