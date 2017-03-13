Penn State QB recruit talks about push from Alabama; underdogs try to impress at Pro Day, and more
Today's Penn State football news headlines feature another push from an SEC program for 2018 quarterback recruit Justin Fields and plenty of coverage from the Nittany Lions' Pro Day in State College. Fields, a four-star prospect from Kennesaw, Ga., is getting more and more attention, both from national recruiting services and high-profile programs in his own backyard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Rakestraw Helms (Jan '16)
|Fri
|reality
|4
|Add Your Business Listing and weebsite (Sep '14)
|Mar 15
|wra10
|7
|Gay Meet Up (May '15)
|Mar 14
|Tim
|4
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|Mar 11
|Will Dockery
|4
|searching
|Mar 5
|Tater
|5
|Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of ant...
|Mar 3
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Man accused of having sex with goat in west Geo... (Aug '16)
|Feb 28
|David
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC