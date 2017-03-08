Low voter turnout so far for educatio...

Low voter turnout so far for education sales tax special election

Less than 0.2 percent of Cobb's 444,677 registered voters have cast early ballots for the special 1 percent sales tax for schools as of Thursday morning, according to Cobb Board of Elections.

