Low voter turnout so far for education sales tax special election
Less than 0.2 percent of Cobb's 444,677 registered voters have cast early ballots for the special 1 percent sales tax for schools as of Thursday morning, according to Cobb Board of Elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|Sat
|Will Dockery
|4
|searching
|Mar 5
|Tater
|5
|Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of ant...
|Mar 3
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Man accused of having sex with goat in west Geo... (Aug '16)
|Feb 28
|David
|5
|Does anyone know her
|Feb 27
|Pepboys
|1
|Bethany Place (Oct '12)
|Feb 26
|Mom of ex-cult me...
|430
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw
|Feb 21
|Diane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC