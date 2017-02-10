LendingPoint, seeking to expand nationwide, teams with Utah bank
An online consumer lender in Kennesaw, Ga., is partnering with a small Utah bank as it seeks to establish a nationwide business. LendingPoint, which makes unsecured installment loans to borrowers with blemished credit records, currently operates in 14 states.
