Hayes to Helm Combined Brand-Safway Firm

One week after announcing their intent to merge , Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services and Safway Group have announced that current Safway chief executive Bill Hayes will be president and CEO of the new combined entity. Brand and Safway also revealed that current Brand chairman and CEO Paul Wood will become senior adviser and chairman emeritus of the new company.

