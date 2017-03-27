Georgia mom charged for sitting on he...

Georgia mom charged for sitting on her son's head

46 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Mother is charged with child cruelty for sitting on her two-year-old son's head for an hour to 'teach him who's boss' A grand jury has charged a Georgia mom with child cruelty after she allegedly sat on her toddler's head for an hour to teach him a lesson in 'submission.' The indictment was handed up on March 23, more than nine months after Keenesaw, Georgia's Susan Elizabeth Kelley was originally arrested for supposedly sitting on her son's head while trying to discipline him, reports the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

