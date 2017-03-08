From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,000-plus visitors
There are 3 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from Wednesday Mar 8, titled From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,000-plus visitors.
A mix of sporting events, public safety conferences, religious fellowship and government workshops are taking place in the Columbus area this week, bringing more than 6,000 visitors here and generating about $1.8 million in economic impact. The influx even includes a summit of costumed Star Trek fans.
#1 Yesterday
Gotta love the Star Trekkie's......
“New poetry book coming soon”
Since: Dec 08
22,679
#3 16 hrs ago
Indeed, I've been a Star Trek fan from the 1970s to the present... crew members on away missions are always welcome.
Make it so... engage!
:)
United States
#7 4 hrs ago
Yes downtown streets should look interesting tonight. ....
