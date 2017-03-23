FAA: Small plane crashes into home in Atlanta suburb
FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt says a Cessna Citation I crashed about 3 miles northeast of Cobb County International Airport about 7:20 p.m. Friday en route to Fulton County Airport.
