Del Taco Amps Up Expansion in Southeast
A newly signed ten-unit development deal will bring Del Taco to West Palm Beach County, Florida with openings to begin in 2018. Development efforts will be led by veteran franchisee Angelo Freites, who brings 33 years of foodservice experience and a strong multi-unit franchising background with quick service brands, including Wendy's, to his partnership with Del Taco.
