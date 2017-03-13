Cornerstone Prep students create winning entries for Arbor Day poster contest
On March 2, 17 Cornerstone Prep elementary students were recognized at the Acworth City Council meeting as winners in the Acworth Tree Commission's 2017 Arbor Day Poster Contest.
