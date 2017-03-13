Civil War in Cobb County lecture today

Civil War in Cobb County lecture today

Local Civil War historian Michael K. Shaffer will have a Civil War in Cobb County lecture today at 7 p.m. at the Roberts School Community and Education Center, 4681 School St. in Acworth.

