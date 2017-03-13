Civil War in Cobb County lecture today
Local Civil War historian Michael K. Shaffer will have a Civil War in Cobb County lecture today at 7 p.m. at the Roberts School Community and Education Center, 4681 School St. in Acworth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add Your Business Listing and weebsite (Sep '14)
|6 hr
|wra10
|7
|Gay Meet Up (May '15)
|21 hr
|Tim
|4
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|Mar 11
|Will Dockery
|4
|searching
|Mar 5
|Tater
|5
|Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of ant...
|Mar 3
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Man accused of having sex with goat in west Geo... (Aug '16)
|Feb 28
|David
|5
|Does anyone know her
|Feb 27
|Pepboys
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC