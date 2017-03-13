Bra Shop Livi Rae Lingerie Is Going V...

Bra Shop Livi Rae Lingerie Is Going Viral For Its Inclusive Ad Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Allure

The ads, which launched at the brand's Kennesaw, GA storefront last month, feature models of different sizes, shapes, colors and abilities: Tisa Edge, an African-American model; Stacey Shortley, a wheelchair-bound model with Multiple Sclerosis; and plus-size models Marie Layne and Bubble Bordeaux. Co-owner Cynthia Decker told Yahoo!: "We wanted to show people that they didn't have to have perfect skin, bone structure or bodies to feel beautiful."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennesaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add Your Business Listing and weebsite (Sep '14) Wed wra10 7
Gay Meet Up (May '15) Tue Tim 4
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... Mar 11 Will Dockery 4
searching Mar 5 Tater 5
News Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of ant... Mar 3 Trump is Winning 1
News Man accused of having sex with goat in west Geo... (Aug '16) Feb 28 David 5
Does anyone know her Feb 27 Pepboys 1
See all Kennesaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennesaw Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Cobb County was issued at March 16 at 8:27PM EDT

Kennesaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennesaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Kennesaw, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC