Bra Shop Livi Rae Lingerie Is Going Viral For Its Inclusive Ad Campaign

The ads, which launched at the brand's Kennesaw, GA storefront last month, feature models of different sizes, shapes, colors and abilities: Tisa Edge, an African-American model; Stacey Shortley, a wheelchair-bound model with Multiple Sclerosis; and plus-size models Marie Layne and Bubble Bordeaux. Co-owner Cynthia Decker told Yahoo!: "We wanted to show people that they didn't have to have perfect skin, bone structure or bodies to feel beautiful."

