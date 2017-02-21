Penn State QB Commit Justin Fields In...

Penn State QB Commit Justin Fields Invited To Elite 11 Finals

Penn State quarterback commit Justin Fields further solidified himself among the nation's best Sunday at Nike's The Opening Orlando regional. Fields earned position MVP honors and a coveted invite to the Elite 11 Finals in Beaverton, Ore., this June thanks to some ridiculous testing numbers.

