Kennesaw program commemorates Black H...

Kennesaw program commemorates Black History Month on Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: MDJonline.com

The City of Kennesaw is presenting a Black History Month program, titled "A Moment in Black History," on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. in Kennesaw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennesaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
searching 21 hr AttractiveBlkHair... 2
Bethany Place (Oct '12) 23 hr Mom of ex-cult me... 430
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw Feb 21 Diane 1
News Walker School's Latin Club celebrates Valentine... Feb 20 Trump is the man 1
Odor from waste water plant. Feb 20 rubyjean 1
News Fired Georgia officer says she wasn't aware Con... (Jul '16) Feb 13 Michael Weaver 7
Benjamin West Feb 11 Melanie 5
See all Kennesaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennesaw Forum Now

Kennesaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennesaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Kennesaw, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,192,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC