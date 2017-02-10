Kennesaw Parks to host Red Cross blood drive
Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, on Feb. 14 from 2 to 7 p.m. Most healthy people who are at least 17 years of age, or 16 with parental consent, and weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate blood every 56 ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benjamin West
|Sat
|Melanie
|5
|Harold James Botts Jr (Apr '15)
|Feb 9
|Anonymouskarma
|2
|Mikey Roberts??
|Feb 9
|Raydo2000
|11
|Moncreif Affair Watch Out!
|Feb 3
|JJJ90
|10
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|Jan 30
|Johnston
|1
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Georgia man comes out as gay to family, gets vi... (Aug '14)
|Jan 27
|Atheist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC