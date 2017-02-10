Kennesaw Parks to host Red Cross bloo...

Kennesaw Parks to host Red Cross blood drive

Feb 6

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, on Feb. 14 from 2 to 7 p.m. Most healthy people who are at least 17 years of age, or 16 with parental consent, and weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate blood every 56 ... (more)

