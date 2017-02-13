Jimmy Stephen Foster
Mr. Jimmy Stephen Foster, 74, of Kennesaw, Georgia, passed away February 2, 2017. He was born April 25, 1942, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Levi Alton and Georgia Shadinger Foster.
