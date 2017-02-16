Georgia woman died from liposuction i...

Georgia woman died from liposuction in Colombia

Diana Alvarez, a married mother-of-one who lived in Kennesaw, Georgia, traveled to her native Medellin in early December 2016 to get liposuction on her belly. When she arrived at the recommended surgeon's clinic - a two-story house - she was persuaded to also get work on her breasts for a 'bargain' total price of $5,000, her husband Dario Chavarro claims.

