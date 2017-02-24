Flexo Wash installs FW 2000M anilox c...

Flexo Wash installs FW 2000M anilox cleaner for Uteco Open House

Flexo Wash has installed a new FW 2000M anilox cleaner at the Uteco North America Demonstration Facility in Kennesaw, GA. The new Anilox Cleaner will be available for demonstration during Uteco's Open House on March 22, 2017.

