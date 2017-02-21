Eight community ambassadors selected ...

Eight community ambassadors selected in Little-Teen Miss Cobb Pageant

Saturday Feb 18

Representing the Little Miss Cobb County division, from left, First runner-up, Heaven Marie Ross; Little Miss Cobb County, Aby Flynt; the second runner-up, Shyanne Brown; and Miss Photogenic winner, Chloe Morrison.

