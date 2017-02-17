Cobb's flood maps have been updated; open house Feb. 22
The preliminary maps are the result of a multi-year project to develop accurate and detailed digital flood maps for the Etowah Watershed based on data from the latest mapping and modeling technologies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired Georgia officer says she wasn't aware Con... (Jul '16)
|Feb 13
|Michael Weaver
|7
|Benjamin West
|Feb 11
|Melanie
|5
|Harold James Botts Jr (Apr '15)
|Feb 9
|Anonymouskarma
|2
|Mikey Roberts??
|Feb 9
|Raydo2000
|11
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|Jan 30
|Johnston
|1
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Georgia man comes out as gay to family, gets vi... (Aug '14)
|Jan 27
|Atheist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC