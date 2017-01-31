Tropical Smoothie Caf awards FCA Camp Scholarship
From left are Meghan Cook, Meritage Restaurant Group; Chris Pike, Meritage Restaurant Group; David Delk, FCA NW Metro Atlanta Director; Debbie Pike, Meritage Restaurant Group; and Clayton Whitesides, Tropical Smoothie Cafe General Manager with a Fellowship of Christian Athletes scholarship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benjamin West
|2 hr
|Missy
|3
|Moncreif Affair Watch Out!
|11 hr
|Jrwolfs1983
|8
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|Mon
|Johnston
|1
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Georgia man comes out as gay to family, gets vi... (Aug '14)
|Jan 27
|Atheist
|10
|Special Event at Bradley's Bar & Grill on Wed ...
|Jan 21
|Anorcia
|1
|LA Fitness
|Jan 17
|I know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC