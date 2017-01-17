Southern Museum on track to host 7th annual - Trains, Trains, Trains'
All aboard! The Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History will host the seventh annual installment of its popular "Trains, Trains, Trains" event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year's event will include new and expanded layouts that offer attendees the opportunity to interact with and operate a ... (more)
