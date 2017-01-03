Smith-Gilbert Gardens seeks tour guid...

Smith-Gilbert Gardens seeks tour guides, starts beekeeping classes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: MDJonline.com

Beginning Jan. 23, Smith-Gilbert Gardens will be offering a docent training course designed to prepare individuals to lead tours and assist with programs designed for children kindergarten through fourth grade, as well as adult groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennesaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bradley's Bar & Grill now open Sundays 2 hr Anorcia 2
Car Depot Dealership, Kennesaw, ga. Any one els... Dec 30 Elizabeth 1
Review: Mo's Speed Shop (Aug '13) Dec 29 Ric_MM 3
News Dear. Mr. Thief: Cops leave epic note to shopli... Dec 29 Kasick of Pancakes 5
'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11) Dec 27 countingbackwards 32
Study aid Dec 26 Marietta GUEST 2
James (andy) Anderson Dec 25 TROUT 1
See all Kennesaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennesaw Forum Now

Kennesaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennesaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kennesaw, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,927

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC