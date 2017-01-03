Smith-Gilbert Gardens seeks tour guides, starts beekeeping classes
Beginning Jan. 23, Smith-Gilbert Gardens will be offering a docent training course designed to prepare individuals to lead tours and assist with programs designed for children kindergarten through fourth grade, as well as adult groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bradley's Bar & Grill now open Sundays
|2 hr
|Anorcia
|2
|Car Depot Dealership, Kennesaw, ga. Any one els...
|Dec 30
|Elizabeth
|1
|Review: Mo's Speed Shop (Aug '13)
|Dec 29
|Ric_MM
|3
|Dear. Mr. Thief: Cops leave epic note to shopli...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|5
|'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11)
|Dec 27
|countingbackwards
|32
|Study aid
|Dec 26
|Marietta GUEST
|2
|James (andy) Anderson
|Dec 25
|TROUT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC