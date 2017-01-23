Second suspect arrested in shooting o...

Second suspect arrested in shooting of homeless man

Friday Jan 20

The second suspect in the Jan. 1 shooting that left a homeless man paralyzed from the waist down is behind bars after he was arrested during the execution of a search warrant by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team Wednesday, police report.

