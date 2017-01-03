Rebel football picks up 3-star prospe...

Rebel football picks up 3-star prospect from Georgia

20 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The UNLV football program has picked up a verbal commitment in each of the past two days from a three-star recruit. Drew Tejchman, a 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back from Kennesaw, Georgia, verbally committed today on social media.

