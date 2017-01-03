NOVA names new manager
NOVA Engineering and Environmental, 3900 Kennesaw 75 Parkway, Suite 100 in Kennesaw, announced that Steven Schultz has joined the firm as a construction materials testing business unit manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|Stop the BS
|33
|Bradley's Bar & Grill now open Sundays
|Mon
|Anorcia
|2
|Car Depot Dealership, Kennesaw, ga. Any one els...
|Dec 30
|Elizabeth
|1
|Review: Mo's Speed Shop (Aug '13)
|Dec 29
|Ric_MM
|3
|Dear. Mr. Thief: Cops leave epic note to shopli...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|5
|Study aid
|Dec 26
|Marietta GUEST
|2
|James (andy) Anderson
|Dec 25
|TROUT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC