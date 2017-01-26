New Bowlero Kennesaw opening Saturday
Bowlmor AMF announced that Bowlero Kennesaw will open Saturday at 755 Cobb Place Blvd. in Kennesaw with a special appearance by Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz.
