Mastodon Detail New Album 'Emperor of Sand'

"It's about going through cancer ... and all the things associated with that," drummer Brann Dailor says of metal heavyweights' upcoming seventh album The Georgia-based group unveiled the LP's opening track, "Sultan's Curse," packed with pulsating riffs that unravel into a tangle of smoldering guitar lines. Emperor of Sand follows Mastodon's 2014 LP, Once More 'Round the Sun , and finds the group reuniting with producer Brendan O'Brien, who helmed 2011's Crack the Skye .

