Mastodon Detail New Album 'Emperor of...

Mastodon Detail New Album 'Emperor of Sand'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: RollingStone

"It's about going through cancer ... and all the things associated with that," drummer Brann Dailor says of metal heavyweights' upcoming seventh album The Georgia-based group unveiled the LP's opening track, "Sultan's Curse," packed with pulsating riffs that unravel into a tangle of smoldering guitar lines. Emperor of Sand  follows Mastodon's 2014 LP, Once More 'Round the Sun , and finds the group reuniting with producer Brendan O'Brien, who helmed 2011's Crack the Skye .

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennesaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moncreif Affair Watch Out! 7 hr Jrwolfs1983 8
News Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain Mon Johnston 1
Benjamin West Jan 28 Melanie 2
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Georgia man comes out as gay to family, gets vi... (Aug '14) Jan 27 Atheist 10
Special Event at Bradley's Bar & Grill on Wed ... Jan 21 Anorcia 1
LA Fitness Jan 17 I know 2
See all Kennesaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennesaw Forum Now

Kennesaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennesaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Kennesaw, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC