Georgia Doctor Will Not Be Prosecuted In Plastic Surgery Deaths
Kennesaw, Georgia, plastic surgeon will not face criminal charges in the deaths of two patients, including one who screamed in pain because sedatives had worn off and was ordered to bite a towel to stifle her cries, WSBTV reports. Dr. Nedra Dodds and her assistant, Kevin McCowan , performed a fat transfer procedure on April Jenkins , 37, at Opulence Aesthetic Medicine clinic in February 2013, according to The Daily Mail .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special Event at Bradley's Bar & Grill on Wed ...
|Sat
|Anorcia
|1
|LA Fitness
|Jan 17
|I know
|2
|'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11)
|Jan 11
|Stop the BS
|33
|Bradley's Bar & Grill now open Sundays
|Jan 9
|Anorcia
|2
|Car Depot Dealership, Kennesaw, ga. Any one els...
|Dec 30
|Elizabeth
|1
|Review: Mo's Speed Shop (Aug '13)
|Dec 29
|Ric_MM
|3
|Dear. Mr. Thief: Cops leave epic note to shopli...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC