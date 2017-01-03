Former Cobb GOP chairman's trial may be pushed
The scheduled start date of the trial of former Cobb County Republican Party Chairman Joe Dendy, facing charges that he molested two young boys, is expected to be moved again just days after Dendy signing a new attorney onto his case.
