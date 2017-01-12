Doctor will NOT be charged for the death of a liposuction patient...
Doctor will NOT be charged for the death of a liposuction patient who was gagged with a towel after she screamed in pain and had her liver lacerated during the procedure April Jenkins, 37, died in February 2013 after a fat-transfer procedure, during which she repeatedly screamed: 'It's tearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11)
|Jan 11
|Stop the BS
|33
|Bradley's Bar & Grill now open Sundays
|Jan 9
|Anorcia
|2
|Car Depot Dealership, Kennesaw, ga. Any one els...
|Dec 30
|Elizabeth
|1
|Review: Mo's Speed Shop (Aug '13)
|Dec 29
|Ric_MM
|3
|Dear. Mr. Thief: Cops leave epic note to shopli...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|5
|Study aid
|Dec 26
|Marietta GUEST
|2
|James (andy) Anderson
|Dec 25
|TROUT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC