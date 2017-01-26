Chevy Cruze's slide challenges retailers

Two redesigned crossovers on the way should help Chevrolet increase its retail market share for a third consecutive year, the head of the Chevrolet National Dealer Council says. At the same time, the brand can't forget about the car side of its portfolio if it wants to keep gaining momentum and avoid overcrowding dealership lots, said Mike Bowsher, who began a two-year term as the council's chairman this month.

