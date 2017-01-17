AARP Tax-Aide to provide free tax service
AARP Tax-Aide is once again providing a free tax service for the low to moderate income tax payers in Cobb County from Feb. 1 to April 18. The service, sponsored by the IRS, is free and confidential with no appointment required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennesaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LA Fitness
|Tue
|I know
|2
|'Good' pain management doctors (Aug '11)
|Jan 11
|Stop the BS
|33
|Bradley's Bar & Grill now open Sundays
|Jan 9
|Anorcia
|2
|Car Depot Dealership, Kennesaw, ga. Any one els...
|Dec 30
|Elizabeth
|1
|Review: Mo's Speed Shop (Aug '13)
|Dec 29
|Ric_MM
|3
|Dear. Mr. Thief: Cops leave epic note to shopli...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|5
|Study aid
|Dec 26
|Marietta GUEST
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kennesaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC