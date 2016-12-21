Tommie Ann Kirk
Mrs. Tommie Ann Gallman Kirk, age 81, of Douglasville, passed away December 23, 2016. She was born April 19, 1935 in Villa Rica, the daughter of the late Henry Gallman and the late Mrs. Ovie Leona Gray Gallman Spillers.
