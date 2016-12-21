Kennesaw Parks & Recreation to have Book, CD & DVD Swap
The Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host its popular Book, CD & DVD Swap at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, on Jan. 28 from 8 to 11 a.m. Participants can drop off gently used hardcover or paperback books, music CDs and DVD movies Jan. 26-27 from noon to 8 p.m. and receive a ticket redeemable for the same number of ... (more)
