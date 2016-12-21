Kennesaw Parks & Recreation to have annual Valentine's Dance Party

Tickets are now on sale for the Kennesaw Parks & Recreation's annual Valentine's Dance Party, which will be at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, on Feb. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature a whimsical wonderland of woodland fairy tales, dazzling lights, a professional DJ and dance floor, an ... (more)

