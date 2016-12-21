Keep Cobb Beautiful recycling Christmas trees

Trees will be accepted at the following Cobb County Parks and Recreation locations - Lost Mountain Park, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs; Noonday Creek Park, 489 Hawkins Store Road in Kennesaw; Sewell Park, 2085 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta; and Fullers Park, 3499 Robinson Road in Marietta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.