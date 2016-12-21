Inside Mastodon's Dark, Emotional New LP

The new album from Mastodon will tell the story of "a desert-like version of the Grim Reaper," says drummer-singer-lyricist Brann Dailor. Across a dozen tracks of muscular, metaphysical hard rock, the still-untitled set, due out in spring 2017, grapples with themes of mortality – inspired by seeing close friends and family diagnosed with cancer in recent years.

