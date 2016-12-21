Barbara J. Darrell
Barbara J. Darrell age 75, of Roswell, GA formerly of Cape Coral passed away December 1, 2016. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond W. Darrell; grandson, Jordan Darrell and brother, Herman Maier.
