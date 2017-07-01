Pathways of Poetry connects local talent with nature
Ryanna Thurman, right, finishes listening to an oration of Kenai Central High School student Kassandra Renfrow's poem, one of the winning entries to the Pathways of Poetry contest, Saturday, July 1, 2017 on the trail at Kenai Municipal Park in Kenai, Alaska. A panel of judges chose 12 winners out of 86 student participants, whose poems about nature are placed on signs along the trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Mon
|BrainRot
|2
|Family Investigated in 8 Ohio Murders have Move...
|Jun 21
|ArrestBobby
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC