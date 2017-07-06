Marijuana handler card classes offered online; cost is $65, plus tax
Alaska Green Resources of Kenai offers online Marijuana Handler Permit Card classes. The online course is two hours long and costs $65 plus tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Jul 3
|BrainRot
|2
|Family Investigated in 8 Ohio Murders have Move...
|Jun 21
|ArrestBobby
|1
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Alaska LNG plans water testing, drilling for su... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC