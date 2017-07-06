Leaving best job ever for new adventure is hard to do

I immediately shipped off my resume to the Englewood Herald, and before too long I was driving from Texas to Florida to start my first "real" newspaper job. Fun? I couldn't believe I got paid, no matter how little, to take pictures of whatever was happening on the beach, go fishing and write about it, go on boat rides in which Mercury engines were being tested and write about it, meet interesting people and write about them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.