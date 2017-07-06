Leaving best job ever for new adventu...

Leaving best job ever for new adventure is hard to do

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Homer News

I immediately shipped off my resume to the Englewood Herald, and before too long I was driving from Texas to Florida to start my first "real" newspaper job. Fun? I couldn't believe I got paid, no matter how little, to take pictures of whatever was happening on the beach, go fishing and write about it, go on boat rides in which Mercury engines were being tested and write about it, meet interesting people and write about them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Jul 3 BrainRot 2
Family Investigated in 8 Ohio Murders have Move... Jun 21 ArrestBobby 1
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Alaska LNG plans water testing, drilling for su... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,447 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC