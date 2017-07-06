Kenai officers save life with newly acquired overdose reducing drug
Members of the Kenai Police Department saved a life for the first time using the overdose-reducing drug Naloxone, known by the commercial name Narcan, as a new state program to combat Alaska's opioid epidemic takes hold. In the early morning hours of July 2, two Kenai police officers responded to a report of a possible overdose and "saw that the woman was gasping for breath and had overdosed on drugs," according to a release from the department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Jul 3
|BrainRot
|2
|Family Investigated in 8 Ohio Murders have Move...
|Jun 21
|ArrestBobby
|1
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Alaska LNG plans water testing, drilling for su... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC