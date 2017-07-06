Kenai officers save life with newly acquired overdose reducing drug

Members of the Kenai Police Department saved a life for the first time using the overdose-reducing drug Naloxone, known by the commercial name Narcan, as a new state program to combat Alaska's opioid epidemic takes hold. In the early morning hours of July 2, two Kenai police officers responded to a report of a possible overdose and "saw that the woman was gasping for breath and had overdosed on drugs," according to a release from the department.

