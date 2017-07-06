Kenai officers save life with newly a...

Kenai officers save life with newly acquired overdose reducing drug

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Members of the Kenai Police Department saved a life for the first time using the overdose-reducing drug Naloxone, known by the commercial name Narcan, as a new state program to combat Alaska's opioid epidemic takes hold. In the early morning hours of July 2, two Kenai police officers responded to a report of a possible overdose and "saw that the woman was gasping for breath and had overdosed on drugs," according to a release from the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Jul 3 BrainRot 2
Family Investigated in 8 Ohio Murders have Move... Jun 21 ArrestBobby 1
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Alaska LNG plans water testing, drilling for su... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,933 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC