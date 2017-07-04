Fourth of July
Kenai's American Legion Post 20 drove at the head of this year's Fourth of July Parade in a truck remodled after a steam engine and members of the Legion-sponsored Twins baseball team on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Kenai, Alaska. An American Legion color guard marches in the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Kenai, Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Mon
|BrainRot
|2
|Family Investigated in 8 Ohio Murders have Move...
|Jun 21
|ArrestBobby
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC