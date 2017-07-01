Editorial: New law should be common sense
The Soldotna City Council last week approved an ordinance to strengthen city code on distracted driving. The new law is stricter than the state's prohibition on texting while driving, but really should be common sense for anyone operating a motor vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
