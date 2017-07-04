Commercial fishing season kicks off with higher prices, slow runs
Commercial fishermen in Upper Cook Inlet have been out since, kicking off what's predicted to be a fairly slow sockeye salmon season. As of Monday, Upper Cook Inlet drift gillnet fishermen and setnetters had harvested approximately 196,797 salmon, 186,212 of which were sockeye and 2,812 of which were kings.
