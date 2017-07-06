City to consider caretaker motorhomes on Spit

For the past 18 years, along Freight Dock Road near the Homer Spit, L.H. and Marcia Pierce have run a sweet little Spit operation, Sportsman's Supply. Halfway between the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon and the load-launch ramp, the tackle and bait shop serves fishermen heading out to Kachemak Bay or trying their luck at the Fishin' Hole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.