CIRI steps up enforcement on Kenai River lands
This section of a property ownership map shows some of Cook Inlet Region Incorporated's lands along the Kenai River near Soldotna, with surface ownership depicted in dark red. CIRI has erected signs this year letting the public know where its privately owned lands are and asking people not to use them to fish without a permit, which is available for free through the corporation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Jul 3
|BrainRot
|2
|Family Investigated in 8 Ohio Murders have Move...
|Jun 21
|ArrestBobby
|1
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Alaska LNG plans water testing, drilling for su... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
