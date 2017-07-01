Boats, fishermen blessed for the season

Father Roger Bergkamp of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Soldotna reads a blessing during the Blessing of the Fleet on Friday, June 30, 2017 in Kenai, Alaska. As the fishing season hits its stride, fishermen are joining with a local church to pray for the safety of all who travel out onto the rivers and into the seas in the coming months.

